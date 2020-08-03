Relay For Life of the Burt County Area planners have been creatively working to have their annual event this year. Cancer doesn’t take a year off of affecting folks, neither can we stop raising money for American Cancer Society.
We will be distributing luminarias with tea lights, for a free will donation in all the towns beginning August 1, 10-11 AM. Luminarias can be decorated in memory or honor of someone who has been affected by cancer. We ask folks to display these bags on your porch, window and/or your Facebook page on August 8, by 8 PM and we will have luminaria ceremony on Facebook.
Distribution in Lyons August 1, 10-11 AM, will be at Bethany Lutheran Church parking lot, then the First Northeast Bank of Nebraska drive through until August 7. In Oakland will be at School parking lot, then First Northeast; in Craig at the Post Office, in Tekamah at Save More Market.
There will be online auction for items donated this year. To view and bid from August 1-15th, you can go online to: www.biddingowl.com- Burt County Relay For Life. The items will be available for the winning bidders, at the Craig gym on Sunday August 16, from 5:30-7:30 PM. The Burt County Cattlemen will provide a Grab and Go Beef dinner from 5:30-7:30 PM at the Craig Park. A Free-Will offering will be taken to benefit our Relay. All Survivors eat free.
Hope you are able to participate in some of these activities as we continue to Relay, raising money and awareness to fight cancer!
