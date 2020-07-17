At this time the rescheduled 2020 Decatur Bulldog Alumni Banquet has been cancelled. The festivities were rescheduled this Spring, moving it from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, in hopes the Covid- 19 pandemic would be long over with.
Cancelling this event that longtime friends look forward to each year is unfortunate. However, the decision was made to keep everyone who would have been attending safe and healthy for future reunions.
