Oakland-Craig started the girls basketball program in 1973-74. But were they the first girls’ team? It happens Oakland and Craig had girls’ basketball teams in the early 20th century. In fact Oakland and Craig played each other in the conference championship in 1922.
It appears that Oakland not only had a high school girls’ basketball team but they had a girls’ town team. The Oakland girls were a very good team back then, and so was Craig. In fact, Oakland’s only loss that year was to Craig and Craig’s only loss was to Oakland. That led up to the two teams playing each other in the conference championship
The articles were not very regular in the paper. It seemed they were reported on if they were attended by the newspaper. While they did not report on every game, the games that were in the paper gave you an image as to what kind of team the girls were.
The following are articles that showed up in the Oakland Independent and Republican paper in 1922. They are to the best of interpretation, as print quality due to age is poor.
January 6, 1922
GIRLS WIN, BOYS LOSE IN BASKETBALL GAME
Oakland has a snappy basketball team in the high school again this year, in spite of losing some star players last spring. The girls play a fast game and seem to find the basket without much effort. Last evening, they met the girls’ team from Emerson, but the visitors were no match for the home team, as the score, Oakland 57, Emerson 9, indicates.
On the other hand, the local boys found the fast quintet from North Bend worthy contenders for the honors. The game was good all through, but the visitors walked away with the long end of the score, 37 to 18.
The North Benders play Lyons tomorrow night, and the Emerson girls will also play there. Oakland town team will meet the Craig town team in the local gym Monday night, and the girls’ team from Craig will try conclusions with the girls’ town team here.
January 20, 1922
SCHOOL NOTES.
Basketball is in full swing. Both of our high school teams have been busily engaged in this form of sport. They both won their games at Tekamah last Friday, the boys winning by a score of 10-9 and the girls winning by a score of 47-10. We appreciate the very courteous treatment which was received at the hands of the Tekamah people.
On Wednesday evening of this week our teams went to Craig and both suffered defeat. This was not unusual for the boys but for the girls it was a new experience. The score of the girls’ game was 19-20. The boys score was about 54 to 4. Needless to say, we felt very much "snowed under. "
On Friday evening the Winnebago boys play our team here. The girls team will rest this Friday.
Feb. 17, 1922
BASKETBALL
The Oakland Girls' Basketball team defeated the Craig Girls last Friday right, by a score of 34-15 This was especially interesting to a number of people since Craig had not yet been defeated and now the Championship of N. E. N. A. A. lies between Craig and Oakland. Comparing the score of 19-20 with which Craig defeated us on their floor with one of our guards not playing and the score of 34-15 on our floor, the home girls have every reason to be confident of victory in a third game. Watch for the date and help boost for Home Girls.
Feb 24, 1922
ENTERTAIN FOR HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' BASKETBALL TEAM
Monday evening, February 20, will be long remembered by the high school basketball girls, for that night they were entertained at "the Palmers" by the town team. Since the high school girls had defeated the girls' town team , the former had been promising them a party , but this one surpassed all their expectations.
Between the piano and card tables, time flew all too quickly, but at the same time brought with it something worthwhile , for the refreshments were the best ever.
The high school girls want the town team to know that they appreciate what they have done for them, not only in reference to the party, but to the support which the girls' town team has, given throughout the season. The high school girls have had two games and several practices with the town team and they will vouch that the town team girls are as good sports as can be found on the face of the earth.
Those who were present were: Martha Nelson , Dorothy Kruse , Geneva Palmquist , Florence Jacobs, Hilda Edquist, Faye Thompson, Eva Nelson, Alice Hultman, Esther Peterson, Mildred Anderson, Grace and Mabel Palmer, Doris Hudson, Malinda Miller, Alice Larson, Gretchen Thompson, Pauline Hypse and Pearl Wagner.—Contributed .
The High School girls had 8 on the team. The list of names above that attended the party did not distinguish who was on the high school girls’ team. It is assumed the rest of the names in attendance were probably names of the town team girls. And with this season being 98 years ago, there are not too many witnesses to the games. It has not been determined when Oakland dropped the girls’ basketball program and why it was discontinued. An article covering the championship game was not found. But the outcome is evidenced by the picture above. The picture is of the Oakland girls. It was found in the Oakland Centennial book.
