Kelsea Madison Fethkenher, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Shawn Fethkenher (Ponca, Nebraska) and Joel Gordon Jay Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Johnson (Oakland, Nebraska) were married on October 12, 2019. Pastor Justin Raulston officiated the ceremony held at Journey Christian Church in Wayne, Nebraska.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride was attended by sister Kortney Fethkenher as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Kaylee Fujan, Marah Hestermann, Courtney Myers, Rachel Mertz and Kayla Eisenmenger (sister of the groom). Honorary Bridesmaids were Kari Rooney, MacKenzie Boyle, and Abby Sullivan.
Ty Johnson , brother of the groom, was the best man. Groomsmen were Justin Larsen, Nick Arlt, Aaron Millikan, Caleb Sobotka, and Dane Eisenmenger. Ted Maline, Bryce Uhing, Cameron Kiner, and Ryan Essink served as ushers.
Kenadee and Cole Eisenmenger, niece and nephew of the groom, were the adorable flower girl and ring bearer. Steve Sarmiento provided musical and vocal selections throughout the ceremony while hosts Jerod and Jennifer Davis, Bob and Joni Sundquist, and Erin Hoban kept everything running smoothly.
The beautiful wedding ceremony was followed by a reception with dinner, cake, and lots of dancing. The day was a wonderful celebration of what God has joined together and the journey He will take Joel and Kelsea on as husband and wife.
The couple went on a honeymoon in December to a winter wonderland treehouse in Minnesota.
