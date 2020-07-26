Joey Geisler and Molly Burbach were united in marriage on Saturday, June 6th 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wayne, Nebraska. Rev. Jerry Connealy officiated the 2:00 p.m. ceremony. Organist was JoAnne Lundahl and vocalist Emily Popelka.
Parents of the couple are Tom and Fran Geisler of Hooper and Dean and Suzanne Burbach of Carroll. Grandparents are Cliff and Marlee Burbach, Sue Gansebom, Katie Geisler and Marie Bouc.
Jaci Jenkins served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Dacia Caskey, Mara Burbach, and Paige Wacker. Flower girls were Quinn Caskey and Rozalyn Wehrmann.
Tommy Geisler served as best man. Groomsmen were Denton Beacom, Ryan Burbach, and Micah Pohlmann.
A reception was held at the Carroll Auditorium followed by dinner and dancing. Host couples were Mike and Aggie Gesch, and Dale and Sarah Brown.
After a honeymoon trip to Yellowstone the couple will live in rural Hooper.
