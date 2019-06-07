Brian and Terri Mentink of Lyons, NE are very happy to announce the engagement of their daughter, Taylor Alexandra Mentink, to Joshua Leonard Rakowsky, son of Patricia Rakowsky and the late Doug Rakowsky. The couple will be married at St. John Lutheran Church LCMS in Battle Creek, Nebraska, on June 8, 2019.
Taylor is a 2013 graduate of Lyons-Decatur Northeast High School in Lyons, NE, and a 2017 graduate of Wayne State College. She is a Child and Family Services Specialist for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services in Columbus, NE. Joshua is a 2008 graduate of Battle Creek High School in Battle Creek, NE, and a 2010 graduate of Northeast Community College in Norfolk, NE. He is owner of JLR Construction located in Madison, NE.
