Stephanie Larsen and Justin Boden of Omaha, Nebraska are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Carol Larsen and the late Jeff (Harley) Larsen of Bancroft, Nebraska. The groom-to-be is the son of Kathy Mann of Decatur, Nebraska and Keith Boden of Sioux City, Iowa. Stephanie is a school psychologist with Green Hills AEA and Justin is co-owner of Broadway Brothers Bar and Grill in Decatur, Nebraska. The couple plan to be married October 26th, 2019 at the Beaumont in Wayne, Nebraska.
