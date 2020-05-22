Dean and Suzanne Burbach of Carroll along with Tom and Fran Geisler of Hooper announce the engagement of their children Molly Sue Burbach to Joey Louis Geisler.
Molly is a 2018 graduate of Wayne State College with a Bachelors of Science majoring in Music Education. Molly is currently working at Fort Calhoun Public Schools.
Joey is a 2018 graduate of the University of Nebraska, Lincoln with a Bachelors of Science majoring in Agronomy. Joey is currently working for Central Valley Ag in Hooper.
Molly and Joey are planning a June 6, 2020 wedding at
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wayne, Nebraska.
