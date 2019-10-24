Saylor Grace Kahlandt

Dan and MacKenzie Kahlandt of Tekamah announce the birth of their daughter, Saylor Grace. Saylor was born in Omaha on October 12, 2019 weighing 7lbs10oz and 20 inches long.
She was welcomed home by her brother and sister, Jack and Hazel. Saylor’s grandparents are Mark and Jill Johnson of Oakland and Mary and the late Lloyd Kahlandt of Tekamah. Her great grandparents are Franklin and Janice Johnson of Oakland.
