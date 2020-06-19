Conrad and Kiley Connealy of Kearney announce the birth of their son, McCoy Nelson Connealy born May 1. He weighed 8.55 ounces and was 21.25 inches long.
Grandparents are Jeff and Vicki Nelson of Oakland and Danny and Janis Connealy of Tekamah.
Great grandparents are Roger and Dona Jean Nelson and Shirley Lowe of Oakland, and Joan Connealy of Tekamah.
Big brother Myron, age 2, welcomed him home.
