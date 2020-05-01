Welcome Cooper, Ezra and Karlee
Our world has seen a lot of changes over the past few months. Leaving the house to run necessary errands and not seeing familiar faces, only eyes, is a strange feeling. Gone are friendly smiles because smiles are hidden behind a mask.
When pushing a cart down the aisle, it isn’t uncommon to have people back away, letting each other pass, paying close attention to follow the social distancing rule. Unfortunately, some news reporters on TV are saying this may be the way things will be for a while. We can only hope the reporters are wrong.
While some things are changing in an uncomfortable way, other things are changing in a good way. Decatur has three sweet new bundles of joy.
On March 3rd, a cute little baby boy, Cooper William Troutman arrived. Cooper’s mommy and daddy are Jolene and Jason. Big brother Blaine was excited about getting a baby brother.
One month and one day later, April 4th, Ezra Jean Boden arrived. First time mommy and daddy are Chelsey and Chance Boden. When Chelsey announced that Ezra had arrived, she said it perfectly by writing, “Chance and I are over the moon.” But she had to caution that everyone would have to wait to meet her until after the quarantine was over.
Baby number three, Karlee Kay French arrived on Tuesday, April 21st and holds the title of being the youngest resident in Decatur. Her mommy and daddy are Savannah and Nick French. The next day she went home to meet her three brothers: 10-year-old Kingston, 8 year old Kade and 4 year old Kruse.
All three moms shared their experience. Bringing babies into this suddenly changed world, in the midst of a pandemic, is anything but normal. Coming home from the hospital and not having grandparents, aunts and uncles and close friends around is not how things normally go in a small community. Each of the new moms shared their experiences:
Cooper Troutman
Cooper’s mom Jolene Troutman said, “Jason was allowed in the delivery room at the Methodist Women’s Hospital, but he had to be screened for any symptoms of the virus,” Jolene said. “After we got home, we began taking advantage of technology. We use Zoom and FaceTime. We have also visited through the window with my parents one time and we were on a walk, and Jason’s dad was able to visit the boys from his pickup. Blaine likes riding with Daddy in the tractor and gives lots of waves when he sees his grandma and grandpa.”
Jolene said that because Cooper was born at the beginning of the pandemic, it wasn’t too different from when Blaine was born, although the medical staff seemed to be a little more cautious and screened them numerous times.
“The same time I was in the delivery room waiting for Cooper was the time when the first case of Covid-19 was in Nebraska and the patient was in the same hospital in the emergency room,” Jolene said. “So after my delivery, it seemed the hospital became a lot more serious.”
Cooper was in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, where they shut down having any visitors except the mother or father of the child, so a lot of our family and friends have never met Cooper. Cooper has had numerous specialty appointments, tests and a surgery. “They are only allowing one parent in the hospital with him at a time, so Jason hasn’t been able to go in when Cooper is having tests, getting new casts, getting the old ones removed or when he had his last procedure,” Jolene said.
Ezra Boden
Ezra’s mommy shared her experience at Methodist Fremont Health, saying, “Chance was able to come in the delivery with me, as I was allowed one person to be by my side.”
Chelsey’s parents live in Indianola, Nebraska. “They have been receiving a lot of pictures and videos and we Zoom some as well. Chance's mom has been able to come look through the window and we have been sending pictures and videos as well.”
Fremont handled things very well, Chelsea was pleased to report. “We had to get our temperature tested when we came in, and we had to wear masks whenever we were in the hallway. The nurses and staff were very calm, and they helped make everything feel as comfortable and safe as possible.”
Chelsey finished by saying, “The toughest part in all of this has been being separated from our loved ones. We want to share this special moment of having our first child with our family and friends. It has been hard not being able to celebrate with them. We are blessed that we know Ezra is safe, but we are excited to be able to celebrate with our loved ones. A group of Oakland-Craig teachers came by in a ‘teachers’ parade’ one day last week. It was a beautiful warm sunny day, so we got to visit from a distance outside on the driveway. It was so good to see them.”
Karlee French
Karlee’s mommy Savannah shared her experience and noted how different it was with Karlee compared to the boys. “With all the boys, my mom and Nick’s mom, along with Nick, were all able to be with me. With Karlee, only one designated visitor could be with me. That was hard for me because my mom and I are so close. I was nervous to not have her there. Also, I always had a ton of visitors to come see us. This time I couldn’t have any. Nick brought the boys to our window to see her for their first time,” Savannah said.
Savannah and Nick’s parents have been to visit. “Everyone else has just been able to see her by FaceTime or pictures on Facebook or texting. Some have stopped by to visit through our window. It is really hard because people bring gifts and have waited so long to see and hold her and now it’s just not safe.”
Hoping for More Good News
Health experts continue to make predictions and researchers continue to explore the Covid-19 symptoms, looking for answers. Increased testing of individuals is reported daily. Just turn on the TV and odds are the subject of Corona Virus will be heard.
Hopefully family and friends will soon be able to snuggle and meet Cooper, Ezra and Karlee. Meanwhile, it’s a matter of waiting for something positive and a way to loosen the grip the virus has on our normal daily lives.
