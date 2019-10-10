3-year-old Laynie Johnson welcomed home a baby brother, Brody William Johnson, on September 17th. Brody William, the son of Will and Stephanie (Bopp) Johnson was born at Methodist Fremont Health and weighed 7 lbs. 10 oz. and was 19 ¾” in length.
Grandparents are Ron and Gail Bopp of Hooper, and Johnnie and Melinda Johnson of Craig.
Great-grandparents are Tim and Donna Mallete of Hooper, Janice and the Willis Bopp of Hooper, Norm and Sally Johnson of Oakland, and the late Harold and Dee Blanc of Oakland.
Brody William and his family are residents of Hooper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.