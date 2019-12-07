The children of Mary Lee Slaughter of Lyons request a card shower in honor of their mother, Mary Lee Slaughter, as she celebrates her 95th birthday. Well-wishes can be sent to Mary Lee Slaughter, 340 N. 5th St., Lyons, NE 68038.
