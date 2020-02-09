Satree Celebrates 90 Feb 9, 2020 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ray Satree Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ray Satree has turned 90 years young on February 5th. Please send Ray a card to celebrate or feel free to buy him a beer. Cards can be sent to Ray Satree, 620 County Rd. #15; Craig, NE 68019. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Upcoming Events Feb 9 Matthew's House Food Pantry Sun, Feb 9, 2020 Feb 9 Blair Jam Session Sun, Feb 9, 2020 Feb 9 Mexican Food at the MV Eagles Club Sun, Feb 9, 2020 Feb 10 WCCA Food Pantry in Logan Mon, Feb 10, 2020 Feb 10 Booster Shots, Seats - Three Rivers Public Health Dept., Blair Mon, Feb 10, 2020 Feb 11 Harrison County Food Pantry Tue, Feb 11, 2020 Feb 11 Free Clothing Closet & Exchange in Missouri Valley Tue, Feb 11, 2020 Feb 11 Woodbine Community Food Bank and Outreach Center Tue, Feb 11, 2020 Feb 11 Free Clothing Closet & Exchange in Missouri Valley Tue, Feb 11, 2020 Feb 12 Matthew's House Food Pantry Wed, Feb 12, 2020 Top 10 List 1 arrested for DUI following rollover crash North School placed on lockout during police investigation Blair seniors make college sports decisions official Omaha man charged with meth possession after traffic stop Woodbine's Thompson enjoys super spotlight Blair Chamber to rebrand as Washington County Chamber of Commerce Blair man accepts plea agreement for sexual assault Village clerk resigns FCCS names superintendent finalists Chad T. Clark Online Poll The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to take a rare look at rules for electing U.S. presidents, saying it will decide whether a state’s appointed presidential electors can vote in the Electoral College for a candidate who didn’t win the state’s popular vote. Do you think this should be allowed? You voted: Yes No Who cares? Vote View Results Back
