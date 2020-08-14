The family of DUANE E POND is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on August 19th, 2020. Duane was born in Burt County, NE, the first child of Vitt and Edna Pond. He served in the US Navy during the Korean conflict and graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in Civil Engineering. He married Mary Pence and they have four children – Vern, Karen, Duana and Marty. Duane has three granddaughters – Melissa, Hunter and Aspen.
Cards of congratulations will reach him at PO Box 197, Berthoud, CO 80513. Calls are also welcome.
