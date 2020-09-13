Palmer celebrates 90 Sep 13, 2020 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Card Shower requested As Harold Palmer celebrates his 90th Birthday, his family requests a card shower in his honor. Well-wishes may be sent to Harold Palmer, 345 N, 3rd Apt. 9, Lyons, NE 68038. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Upcoming Events Sep 13 Matthew's House Food Pantry Sun, Sep 13, 2020 Sep 13 Blair Jam Session Sun, Sep 13, 2020 Sep 13 Mexican Food at the MV Eagles Club Sun, Sep 13, 2020 Sep 14 WCCA Food Pantry in Logan Mon, Sep 14, 2020 Sep 14 Booster Shots, Seats - Three Rivers Public Health Dept., Blair Mon, Sep 14, 2020 Sep 15 Harrison County Food Pantry Tue, Sep 15, 2020 Sep 15 Harrison County Free Clothing Exchange Tue, Sep 15, 2020 Sep 15 Piecemakers Quilt Guild Tue, Sep 15, 2020 Sep 16 Free Community Dinner in Missouri Valley Wed, Sep 16, 2020 Sep 16 Matthew's House Food Pantry Wed, Sep 16, 2020 Top 10 List 1 person injured in crash after truck hits shed Second COVID-19 death reported in Washington County Blair resident spearheads anti-bullying campaign City receives $7.56M grant for Blair South Bypass project FCCS responds to student video An unfathomable mystery: More than a century after Arlington family was killed, case remains unsolved Herman Days returns this weekend Omaha man pleads not guilty to firearm possession charges Week 3 High School Football ScoreBoard: Sept. 11, 2020 Cornelia Schwinck Rabbass Online Poll With colleges cancelling fall sports due to the pandemic, should high schools do the same? You voted: No. It is a different ball game. Not at this time but that might change. Yes. We need to stop the spread of COVID-19. I think high school sports are overrated anyway. Vote View Results Back
