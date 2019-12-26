The children of Ellen M. Jensen (Pedersen), George, LoAnn and Petrea, request a card shower for their mother’s 90thbirthday on 12-27-2019. Ellen grew up in rural Oakland and moved back here in 1996. Her address is 100 S. Thomas Ave., Oakland, NE 68045-1357.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.