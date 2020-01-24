Celebrating 90 Years!
Nonie Rogers, born Nona Jean Kennedy, will celebrate her 90th Birthday on Monday, Feb. 3rd. That’s 9 decades of memories, wisdom, laughter and love! Please join her family in “showering her” with cards of memories and good wishes at Nonie Rogers, 1920 County Road H, Craig, NE 68019.
