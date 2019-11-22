Join us in celebrating Don and Carol Schlichting’s 60 years of marriage with a card shower. The long-time couple were married November 27, 1959. Send well wishes to 1926 Co. Rd. P, Lyons, NE 68038.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 25
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
Top 10 List
-
One person transported in critical condition after Highway 133 accident
-
Blair man dies from injuries sustained in Highway 133 crash
-
Suspected norovirus hits Arlington Public Schools
-
Crash shuts down U.S. Highway 30
-
Blair teen who gave co-worker washer fluid-filled Gatorade bottle takes plea deal
-
FCCS superintendent to retire
-
Change of course? Board approves concept for bike trail, hears plans for dog park
-
3 Bears sign with college softball teams
-
MV has three selected to All-State Honor Cheer
-
Omaha woman sentenced in shoplifting case
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.