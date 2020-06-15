In celebration of Gene and Eunice (Bettenhausen) Kurz’s 60th wedding anniversary, their children would like to honor them with a card shower. They were married on June 19, 1960 at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Bancroft. Gene and Eunice are the proud parents of Susan (Mark Sebesta) of Wilson, Kansas, Sarah (Roy Miller) of Oakland, Scott (Pam) of Elkhorn, and Sharla (Kevin Thernes) of Omaha and 10 grandchildren. Cards of congratulations can reach them at 115 Highway 32, Oakland, NE 68045-5055.
