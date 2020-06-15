Gene and Eunice Kurz

Gene and Eunice Kurz

 Photo Courtesy of Susan Kurz Sebesta

In celebration of Gene and Eunice (Bettenhausen) Kurz’s 60th wedding anniversary, their children would like to honor them with a card shower. They were married on June 19, 1960 at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Bancroft. Gene and Eunice are the proud parents of Susan (Mark Sebesta) of Wilson, Kansas, Sarah (Roy Miller) of Oakland, Scott (Pam) of Elkhorn, and Sharla (Kevin Thernes) of Omaha and 10 grandchildren. Cards of congratulations can reach them at 115 Highway 32, Oakland, NE 68045-5055.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.