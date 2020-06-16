The family of Gary and Nancy Beard of Uehling request a card shower in their honor as they will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 14th.
Cards could be sent to them at PO Box 206, Uehling, NE 68063. Their children are Lisa (Beard) Peterson and spouse Jon Peterson (grandchildren Lucas and Andrew Peterson ) of Papillion NE and Brad Beard and spouse Megan Beard - (grandchildren Sam, Beau, and Max Beard) of Elkhorn NE.
