Curt Scott and Brandon Palmer will lead Blair High School's soccer programs when they return to the pitch in the spring.
Scott, who is replacing the departed Emanuel Maldonado, will lead the boys' program after 10 years as a Blair Football Club (FC) coach. He lives in Blair with his wife, Meadow, and four sons.
“We are excited to welcome coach Scott to BHS, and he has stated his excitement of the opportunity to make a positive impact in the school and community,” Blair Activities Director Dan Hutsell said in a school release.
Palmer, meanwhile, will take over the girls' program. The Blair Family YMCA CEO has high school coaching experience at the highest Nebraska level as an assistant, helping lead Omaha South to state championships.
Palmer recently helped get Blair FC back to play in August after COVID-19 cancellations as the YMCA partnered with the organization to host a soccer camp.
Erin Field stepped down from the BHS girls' coaching position in 2019. Marissa Ringblom was set to take over in 2020, but the season was canceled due to COVID-19 after just a two weeks of spring practice.
