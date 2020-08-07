Dear editor,
Great story about our own Pat Mallette in (Tuesday's) paper. I have an interesting story about this amazing man.
One day, shortly before he was scheduled to referee Super Bowl XXI, he visited me in my office for the purpose of filling out their required physical exam form. He volunteered this information: “Ya know, I am mildly color blind.” He then explained how he discovered and surmounted this problem.
One time he was refereeing a local basketball game and he got a real razzing from the fans because he had whistled a foul on the team with the dark colored jerseys — only he called out the color — which was the wrong color!
After that, he always referred to the team with dark or the light colored jerseys. Visiting teams usually had white uniforms and the home team their own school colors.
He passed the physical exam with flying colors.
Charles Bagby, M.D. retired
Blair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.